Delhi Capitals skipper Meg Lanning feels WPL creates "high-quality" cricket

Ahead of the opening match of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians on Friday, DC skipper Meg Lanning felt that the T20 tournament for the women creates "high-quality" cricket. While speaking to JioCinema's anchor Sanjana Ganesan, Lanning said that the WPL has "world-class players" from all over the world.

The DC skipper added that younger players are getting exposure in the tournament. "I think we've got some world-class players from all around the world, which is great. Put that together with all the Indian players who are very experienced now and well known, that really creates some really high-quality cricket. The younger players coming in are getting some opportunity to play on a really big stage and sort of announce themselves. So, I think it caters for everyone in a lot of ways and provides some great opportunities," Lanning was quoted in a release from Jio Cinema as saying.

On the other hand, Mumbai Indians and India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur said that the second season of the WPL will be "more exciting". "I think Season 2 of the WPL will be more exciting. The first one is always special. I think now we all have set some benchmarks for the second edition. Everyone knows what we can bring to the stadium. So, I think this season is more exciting and really looking forward to that," Kaur said.

The second season of the Women's Premier League (WPL) will kickstart from Friday, with defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) set to take on last year's runners-up Delhi Capitals in a high-octane tournament opener in Bengaluru. The Delhi Capitals will be up against Mumbai Indians at 7:30 PM on Friday.

Delhi Capitals Full squad: Alice Capsey, Arundhati Reddy, Jemimah Rodrigues, Jess Jonassen, Laura Harris, Marizanne Kapp, Meg Lanning, Minnu Mani, Poonam Yadav, Radha Yadav, Shafali Verma, Shikha Pandey, Sneha Deepthi, Taniya Bhatia, Titas Sadhu, Annabel Sutherland, Aparna Mondal, Ashwani Kumari.

Mumbai Indians Full squad: Amanjot Kaur, Amelia Kerr, Chloe Tryon, Harmanpreet Kaur, Hayley Matthews, Humaira Kazi, Issy Wong, Jintimani Kalita, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Pooja Vastrakar, Priyanka Bala, Saika Ishaque, Yastika Bhatia, Shabnim Ismail, S Sajana, Amandeep Kaur, Fatima Jaffer, Keerthana Balakrishnan. (ANI)

