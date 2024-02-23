Left Menu

Delhi Capitals skipper Meg Lanning feels WPL creates "high-quality" cricket

Ahead of the opening match of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians on Friday, DC skipper Meg Lanning felt that the T20 tournament for the women creates "high-quality" cricket.

ANI | Updated: 23-02-2024 14:07 IST | Created: 23-02-2024 14:07 IST
Delhi Capitals skipper Meg Lanning feels WPL creates "high-quality" cricket
Meg Lanning. (Photo: DC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Ahead of the opening match of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians on Friday, DC skipper Meg Lanning felt that the T20 tournament for the women creates "high-quality" cricket. While speaking to JioCinema's anchor Sanjana Ganesan, Lanning said that the WPL has "world-class players" from all over the world.

The DC skipper added that younger players are getting exposure in the tournament. "I think we've got some world-class players from all around the world, which is great. Put that together with all the Indian players who are very experienced now and well known, that really creates some really high-quality cricket. The younger players coming in are getting some opportunity to play on a really big stage and sort of announce themselves. So, I think it caters for everyone in a lot of ways and provides some great opportunities," Lanning was quoted in a release from Jio Cinema as saying.

On the other hand, Mumbai Indians and India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur said that the second season of the WPL will be "more exciting". "I think Season 2 of the WPL will be more exciting. The first one is always special. I think now we all have set some benchmarks for the second edition. Everyone knows what we can bring to the stadium. So, I think this season is more exciting and really looking forward to that," Kaur said.

The second season of the Women's Premier League (WPL) will kickstart from Friday, with defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) set to take on last year's runners-up Delhi Capitals in a high-octane tournament opener in Bengaluru. The Delhi Capitals will be up against Mumbai Indians at 7:30 PM on Friday.

Delhi Capitals Full squad: Alice Capsey, Arundhati Reddy, Jemimah Rodrigues, Jess Jonassen, Laura Harris, Marizanne Kapp, Meg Lanning, Minnu Mani, Poonam Yadav, Radha Yadav, Shafali Verma, Shikha Pandey, Sneha Deepthi, Taniya Bhatia, Titas Sadhu, Annabel Sutherland, Aparna Mondal, Ashwani Kumari.

Mumbai Indians Full squad: Amanjot Kaur, Amelia Kerr, Chloe Tryon, Harmanpreet Kaur, Hayley Matthews, Humaira Kazi, Issy Wong, Jintimani Kalita, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Pooja Vastrakar, Priyanka Bala, Saika Ishaque, Yastika Bhatia, Shabnim Ismail, S Sajana, Amandeep Kaur, Fatima Jaffer, Keerthana Balakrishnan. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Moderna reports surprise profit, sets out road map for RSV vaccine; Why are South Korean trainee doctors on strike over medical school quotas? and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna reports surprise profit, sets out road map for ...

 Global
2
Bihar Governor, Union Minister among 22-member delegation accompanying holy relics of Lord Buddha to Thailand

Bihar Governor, Union Minister among 22-member delegation accompanying holy ...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: GSK's injectable HIV drug shows promise over daily pills; United Therapeutics starts litigation with FDA over rival Liquidia's drug application and more

Health News Roundup: GSK's injectable HIV drug shows promise over daily pill...

 Global
4
FOCUS-Zara owner Inditex expands bargain brand to counter Shein

FOCUS-Zara owner Inditex expands bargain brand to counter Shein

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024