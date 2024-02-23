Left Menu

Mumbai Indians skipper Harmanpreet Kaur wins toss, elects to bowl in WPL 2024 opener

Defending Champions Mumbai Indians skipper Harmanpreet Kaur won the toss and elected to bowl first in the opening fixture of the Women's Premier League (WPL) against Delhi Capitals (DC) on Friday.

ANI | Updated: 23-02-2024 20:00 IST | Created: 23-02-2024 20:00 IST
Mumbai Indians skipper Harmanpreet Kaur wins toss, elects to bowl in WPL 2024 opener
Meg Lanning (L) and Harmanpreet Kaur (R) (Photo: WPL/X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Defending Champions Mumbai Indians skipper Harmanpreet Kaur won the toss and elected to bowl first in the opening fixture of the Women's Premier League (WPL) against Delhi Capitals (DC) on Friday. This encounter is a repeat of last year's WPL final where the Harmanpreet Kaur-led Mumbai Indians emerged victorious as they defeated the Capitals by seven wickets to be the champions of the inaugural season.

"We'll bowl first. Dew is the factor, that's the only reason we want to bowl first. We have a balanced side, we have three debutants in our team. Looking positive. Message is the same, we want to keep things simple and need to stick to our plans," Kaur said after winning the toss. "It looks like a good wicket, plenty of runs in it. Mumbai are on a good side, looking forward to the challenge. I am really looking forward to this tournament. Preparations have been good, squad is well settled, just need to play with freedom. We are going with four seamers and three spinners, some good options throughout the innings. She (Harmanpreet) is a competitor, looking forward to this game," DC skipper Meg Lanning said at the time of the toss.

Delhi Capitals Playing XI: Meg Lanning (c), Shafali Verma, Alice Capsey, Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Annabel Sutherland, Arundhati Reddy, Minnu Mani, Taniya Bhatia, Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey Mumbai Indians Playing XI: Yastika Bhatia (wk), Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Amanjot Kaur, Sajeeven Sajana, SB Keerthana, Shabnim Ismail, Saika Ishaque. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Olympics-Paris 2024 venues get seats made from recycled plastic

Olympics-Paris 2024 venues get seats made from recycled plastic

 France
2
Singtel implements world’s first app-based network slicing technology

Singtel implements world’s first app-based network slicing technology

 Global
3
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf announces intra-party elections on march 3

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf announces intra-party elections on march 3

 Pakistan
4
UNIQLO, UNHCR launch “Hope Away from Home” created to support refugees

UNIQLO, UNHCR launch “Hope Away from Home” created to support refugees

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024