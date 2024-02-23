Sarita Kumari bags bronze in Asian Track Cycling

Sarita Kumari showcased her talent in the junior women's category, securing a bronze medal in the final race while clocking 36.966 seconds in the Asian Track Cycling Championships here on Friday. India also bagged two golds and a silver medal in the para category but Sarita's bronze-medal performance was the highlight of the day. Displaying a lot of determination in the qualifying round, Sarita clocked 36.912 seconds to secure a spot in the final and went on to win the medal. ''It's an incredible feeling to clinch the bronze medal in the junior women's category. The journey has been filled with hard work, dedication, and the unwavering support of my coaches and teammates,'' said Sarita. ''This medal belongs to everyone who has believed in me and supported me along the way,'' she added. Meenakshi set a national record in women's senior Individual Pursuit with a time of 3:42.515 seconds, but still ended up finishing fourth in the qualifying round. In the para track cycling events, Arshad Shaikh clinched his second gold medal by winning the 1km Time Trial C2 category, clocking 1:25.753 sec.

Aryavardhan Cheelampalli bagged the silver medal, clocking 1:41.071 sec. Para women cyclist Jyoti Gaderiya won gold in 500m Time Trial (C2 category) with a time of 52.450 seconds.

