Left Menu

Sarita Kumari bags bronze in Asian Track Cycling

Sarita Kumari showcased her talent in the junior womens category, securing a bronze medal in the final race while clocking 36.966 seconds in the Asian Track Cycling Championships here on Friday. In the para track cycling events, Arshad Shaikh clinched his second gold medal by winning the 1km Time Trial C2 category, clocking 125.753 sec.Aryavardhan Cheelampalli bagged the silver medal, clocking 141.071 sec.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-02-2024 20:43 IST | Created: 23-02-2024 20:43 IST
Sarita Kumari bags bronze in Asian Track Cycling
  • Country:
  • India

Sarita Kumari showcased her talent in the junior women's category, securing a bronze medal in the final race while clocking 36.966 seconds in the Asian Track Cycling Championships here on Friday. India also bagged two golds and a silver medal in the para category but Sarita's bronze-medal performance was the highlight of the day. Displaying a lot of determination in the qualifying round, Sarita clocked 36.912 seconds to secure a spot in the final and went on to win the medal. ''It's an incredible feeling to clinch the bronze medal in the junior women's category. The journey has been filled with hard work, dedication, and the unwavering support of my coaches and teammates,'' said Sarita. ''This medal belongs to everyone who has believed in me and supported me along the way,'' she added. Meenakshi set a national record in women's senior Individual Pursuit with a time of 3:42.515 seconds, but still ended up finishing fourth in the qualifying round. In the para track cycling events, Arshad Shaikh clinched his second gold medal by winning the 1km Time Trial C2 category, clocking 1:25.753 sec.

Aryavardhan Cheelampalli bagged the silver medal, clocking 1:41.071 sec. Para women cyclist Jyoti Gaderiya won gold in 500m Time Trial (C2 category) with a time of 52.450 seconds.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Olympics-Paris 2024 venues get seats made from recycled plastic

Olympics-Paris 2024 venues get seats made from recycled plastic

 France
2
Singtel implements world’s first app-based network slicing technology

Singtel implements world’s first app-based network slicing technology

 Global
3
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf announces intra-party elections on march 3

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf announces intra-party elections on march 3

 Pakistan
4
UNIQLO, UNHCR launch “Hope Away from Home” created to support refugees

UNIQLO, UNHCR launch “Hope Away from Home” created to support refugees

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024