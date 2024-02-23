Left Menu

Om Prakash Chouhan makes year''s first cut on World Tour

23-02-2024
India's Om Prakash Chouhan made his first cut on the World Tour this year, adding even par 71 to his first-round 70 to be 1-under and in tied-45th place at the Kenya Open.

However, Shubhankar Sharma, who had two double bogeys in his second-round 74, missed the cut as he was 3-over and the cut fell at even par.

This was the first cut that Chouhan made after missing out in Ras Al Khaimah, Bahrain and Qatar.

Chouhan earned a World Tour Card after topping the PGTI order of merit in 2023 and as a result of a partnership between the Indian Tour with the World Tour and the PGA Tour.

Last year, Chouhan won a European Challenge Tour event and it helped him stay on top of the merit list in India, where he won record earnings.

Darius van Driel (66-69) of the Netherlands, making his seventh appearance in Kenya's national open, Connor Syme (67-68) of Scotland and Tapio Pulkkanen (67-68) of Finland shared the lead after two rounds. They were at 7-under, while four other players were tied fourth at 6-under.

