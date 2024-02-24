Left Menu

Inter Miami completes signing of midfielder Federico Redondo

Inter Miami completed the signing of midfielder Federico Redondo to a four-year contract, with a club option for the 2028 season as well.Redondo the son of Fernando Redondo, who played for Real Madrid, AC Milan and Argentinas national team is signing as a U22 Initiative player and as a season-ending injury replacement for Facundo Farias.

24-02-2024
Inter Miami completes signing of midfielder Federico Redondo

Inter Miami completed the signing of midfielder Federico Redondo to a four-year contract, with a club option for the 2028 season as well.

Redondo — the son of Fernando Redondo, who played for Real Madrid, AC Milan and Argentina's national team — is signing as a U22 Initiative player and as a season-ending injury replacement for Facundo Farias. Inter Miami lost Farias to a torn ACL in a preseason match last month.

''We're pleased to bring an exciting young midfielder like Federico to Inter Miami,'' team sporting director and chief soccer officer Chris Henderson said on Friday. ''He's a very promising player who is sharp with the ball at his feet, and shows awareness out of possession. We believe in his potential, but also feel he will immediately be a strong addition to our squad as we look to build on our successes in 2024.'' The 21-year-old Redondo comes to Inter Miami from Argentinos Juniors. He has represented Argentina at the under-20 and under-23 levels, and now gets to play with Argentina captain Lionel Messi.

''I'm very happy to join a club that is growing so much,'' Redondo said. ''It's a great opportunity to share the pitch with top players.'' AP SSC SSC

