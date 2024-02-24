Left Menu

Abhay Singh storms into Goodfellow Classic squash final

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-02-2024 11:26 IST | Created: 24-02-2024 11:26 IST
Asian Games medallist Abhay Singh moved into the final of the Goodfellow Classic squash in Toronto with a comfortable 3-1 win over Abdelrahman Abdelkhalek.

The top-seeded Indian beat the Egyptian 11-5, 6-11, 11-7, 11-6 in 54 minutes in the semifinal of the USD 9000 event to advance to his second PSA Challenger Tour final in as many months after winning the JSW Willingdon event in Mumbai.

World No. 66 Abhay, who won the team gold and mixed doubles bronze at the Hangzhou Asian Games last year, will meet Elliott Morris Devred of Wales for the crown.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

