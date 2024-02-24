Left Menu

Rugby-Winning start for Dupont in Sevens as France record double victories

France's Antoine Dupont made a winning start to his Rugby Sevens journey at the Vancouver SVNS event as he helped his side secure victories over the United States and Samoa to reach Saturday's quarter-finals. Dupont chose to skip this year's Six Nations for the sevens format in a bid to win Olympic gold in Paris later this year.

Reuters | Updated: 24-02-2024 16:16 IST | Created: 24-02-2024 16:16 IST
Rugby-Winning start for Dupont in Sevens as France record double victories

France's Antoine Dupont made a winning start to his Rugby Sevens journey at the Vancouver SVNS event as he helped his side secure victories over the United States and Samoa to reach Saturday's quarter-finals. Dupont chose to skip this year's Six Nations for the sevens format in a bid to win Olympic gold in Paris later this year. He came off the bench in both matches on Friday as France defeated the U.S. 24-12 and then thrashed Samoa 40-7.

France secured top spot in Pool B with six points, three ahead of the U.S. and Samoa. "Antoine is a very good player and it's very important for us to help him on the field and I think for the first day it's been a good day for us and for him, winning our first two games," France captain Paulin Riva said on Friday.

"He's the best player in the world so for me it's an honour to have him in the group." The French have one more pool match to come against Australia on Saturday afternoon.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Olympics-Paris 2024 venues get seats made from recycled plastic

Olympics-Paris 2024 venues get seats made from recycled plastic

 France
2
Singtel implements world’s first app-based network slicing technology

Singtel implements world’s first app-based network slicing technology

 Global
3
UNIQLO, UNHCR launch “Hope Away from Home” created to support refugees

UNIQLO, UNHCR launch “Hope Away from Home” created to support refugees

 Global
4
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf announces intra-party elections on march 3

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf announces intra-party elections on march 3

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024