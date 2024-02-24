Left Menu

India a match away from Turkish Women's Cup title after Hong Kong triumph

PTI | Alanya | Updated: 24-02-2024 22:29 IST | Created: 24-02-2024 22:29 IST
The Indian senior team took a step towards winning its first-ever international title outside South Asia, beating Hong Kong 2-0 in the Turkish Women's Cup here on Saturday.

Anju Tamang (19') and Soumya Guguloth (79') scored the goals for India.

This was the Indian team's second victory in the tournament.

India have previously won the SAFF Cup on five occasions and the SAF Games gold medal on three instances, but never could bag another international championship, that, too, having two European teams as their rivals.

In the first match of the tournament, India defeated Estonia 4-3.

The Blue Tigresses now have six points from their two games and will cross swords with Kosovo in their final round-robin tie on Tuesday, which could virtually be called the final.

Kosovo also have collected six points from two matches, leaving the fans to wait for the result of the India-Kosovo match to decide the winners.

However, India stand second in the group table, behind Kosovo, who are ahead on account of better goal difference.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

