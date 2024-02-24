WPL 2024: RCB beat UPW by 2 runs

All-rounder Sobhana Asha's (5/22) brilliant bowling display helped Royal Challengers Bangalore to eke out a narrow two-run win over UP Warriorz in their WPL match here on Saturday.

Set a target of 158, UPW ended at 155 for seven in 20 overs.

Asked to bat first, Richa Ghosh and Sabbhineni Meghana struck half-centuries to lift RCB to 157 for six.

Meghana (53, 44b) and Richa (62, 37b) added 71 runs for the fourth wicket in 50 balls as the Royal Challengers recovered from 54 for three in 7.5 overs.

Rajeshwari Gayakwad was the most successful bowler for Warriorz, returning impressive figures of 2/24 in her quota of four overs.

In reply, UPW lost their skipper Alyssa Healy (5) early. Dinesh Vrinda (18) and Tahlia McGrath (22) got starts, but could not go on to make big scores. Grace Harris (38, 23b) and Shweta Sehrawat (31, 25b) played useful cameos but they were not enough for UPW.

Brief scores: Royal Challengers Bangalore: 157/6 in 20 overs (Richa Ghosh 62, Sabbhineni Meghana 53; Rajeshwari Gayakwad 2/24) UP Warriorz: 155/7 in 20 overs (Grace Harris 38, Shweta Sehrawat 31; Sobhana Asha 5/22).

