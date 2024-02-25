Rugby-Van der Merwe hat-trick drives Scotland to historic win over England

Duhan van der Merwe scored a superb hat-trick as Scotland beat England 30-21 at Murrayfield on Saturday to claim a fourth successive championship win in the fixture for the first time since 1896. England, seeking a third Six Nations win for the first time since 2020, led through a George Furbank try after five minutes and looked in control, only for Van der Merwe to strike twice to help the hosts to a somewhat flattering 17-13 halftime lead. The winger, who scored two superb tries in Scotland's victory at Twickenham last season, collected a Finn Russell kick three minutes into the second half for his third, and two Russell penalties stretched Scotland's lead to 30-16.

England emptied their bench and replacement wing Immanuel Feyi-Waboso grabbed their second try after 66 minutes but, unlike in their opening wins over Italy and Wales, they could not complete the comeback as Scotland claimed their second victory having agonisingly lost to France last time out.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)