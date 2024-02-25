"It is like a circus": Bangladesh coach Chandika Hathurusinghe on BPL, calls for changes in tournament

Bangladesh coach Chandika Hathurusinghe has criticised the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), claiming that it has not improved the country's T20 cricket development. Hathurusinghe cited a lack of local participation in critical batting and bowling roles in the BPL, with clubs frequently depending on foreign players in crucial situations. He also stated that the ICC should intervene to guarantee that restrictions are in place for players who participate in various events within the same window.

"We [Bangladesh] don't have a proper T20 tournament. This sounds very odd. When I am watching the BPL, I sometimes turn off the TV. Some players are not even of the [required] class. I have a big issue with the current system. The ICC need to step in. There has to be some regulations. A player is playing one tournament and then he is playing another tournament. It is like a circus. Players will talk about opportunities, but that's not right. People will lose interest. I have lost interest," Hathurusinghe told ESPNcricinfo. Hathurusingha stated that Bangladesh players should be given major responsibilities in the BPL.

"We need to have a tournament where our players can do things like batting in the top three... Bangladesh bowlers bowling in the death," he said. "Where will we learn these things otherwise? We have only one tournament." This season, Chattogram Challengers, Sylhet Strikers, and Durdanto Dhaka have depended on foreign players in their top three, but Comilla Victorians, Khulna Tigers, and Rangpur Riders have utilised more local players. Hathurusinghe believes the BCB should hold a separate competition for local players before the BPL to give them additional T20 experience.

"My suggestion is that we have another tournament before the BPL. The franchises do what they want. Some of the best players are not playing. Then how do you expect the Bangladesh team to be up with the other teams? I am fighting a steep battle," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)