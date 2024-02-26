Left Menu

Rugby-Wallabies centre Foketi to make 'full recovery' from neck injury: Waratahs

Foketi received lengthy medical treatment at the Waratahs' training ground on Thursday before being taken to a hospital by ambulance for scans that cleared him of serious spinal damage. The Waratahs said on Monday he had been discharged from the hospital on Saturday and was recovering at home.

Reuters | Melbourne | Updated: 26-02-2024 08:45 IST | Created: 26-02-2024 08:45 IST
Rugby-Wallabies centre Foketi to make 'full recovery' from neck injury: Waratahs
  • Country:
  • Australia

Australia centre Lalakai Foketi is expected to make a full recovery from a neck injury that had raised fears for his rugby career and shook his New South Wales Waratahs teammates. Foketi received lengthy medical treatment at the Waratahs' training ground on Thursday before being taken to a hospital by ambulance for scans that cleared him of serious spinal damage.

The Waratahs said on Monday he had been discharged from the hospital on Saturday and was recovering at home. "It is expected that Lalakai will make a full recovery and we look forward to seeing him back on the field once his rehabilitation is complete," the Waratahs said in a statement that gave no timeline for his return.

Foketi will follow up with specialists in coming days, and a Waratahs spokesperson said it was too early to determine whether the centre could still feature in the 2024 season. The Waratahs lost 40-22 to the Queensland Reds in their opening match of the Super Rugby Pacific season on Saturday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Pakistan: Awais Qadir Shah from Pakistan Peoples Party elected as Sindh Assembly Speaker

Pakistan: Awais Qadir Shah from Pakistan Peoples Party elected as Sindh Asse...

 Pakistan
2
Abdulla bin Mohammed Al Hamed leads UAE delegation to extraordinary session of Islamic Conference of Information Ministers in Istanbul

Abdulla bin Mohammed Al Hamed leads UAE delegation to extraordinary session ...

 United Arab Emirates
3
Pak: Opposition parties call off joint protests in Karachi; to observe "Black Day" across Sindh on Feb 27

Pak: Opposition parties call off joint protests in Karachi; to observe "Blac...

 Pakistan
4
Health News Roundup: EU medicines regulator backs Biogen's ALS drug; Analysis-Prices for new US drugs rose 35% in 2023, more than the previous year and more

Health News Roundup: EU medicines regulator backs Biogen's ALS drug; Analysi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024