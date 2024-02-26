"We are looking to bounce back against UP": DC all-rounder Sutherland

Delhi Capitals all-rounder Annabel Sutherland stated that the team is looking to bounce back after suffering a defeat in the Women's Premier League campaign opener against defending champions Mumbai Indians. DC suffered a four-wicket loss in the tournament opener, which turned out to be a final ball thriller. Sajeevan Sajana struck a final ball six to seal a four-wicket win for her team.

Ahead of the game against UP Warriorz on Monday, all-rounder Annabel Sutherland said, as quoted from the DC press release, "It was a really good game of cricket, we did well to fight it out to the last ball but didn't go our way. We are looking to bounce back against UP Warriorz." "I'm looking forward to seeing Marizanne Kapp and Sikha Pandey against their top order with the swinging ball. Hopefully, the ball moves around a bit and makes it harder for their top-order batters," she added.

The 22-year-old made her debut for the Delhi Capitals in the previous match against the Mumbai Indians. When asked about her first outing with DC, Sutherland stated, "I absolutely loved it. The crowd was big, it was really loud out there, and a lot of fun playing with the DC girls and can't wait for more games for the rest of the season."

Coming to the opening clash, Delhi was put to bat first by MI and they made 171/5 in 20 overs, guided by fiery knocks from Capsey (75 in 53 balls, with eight fours and three sixes) and Rodrigues (42 in 24 balls, with five fours and two sixes). Nat-Sciver Brunt (2/33) and Amelia Kerr (2/43) were the pick of the bowlers for MI. Chasing 172, MI did experience some hiccups as they lost wickets regularly, but valuable fifties from Yastika Bhatia (57 in 45 balls, with eight fours and two sixes) and skipper Harmanpreet Kaur (55 in 34 balls, with seven fours and a six) helped Mumbai stay in the contest and Sajana provided the perfect finish with a last-ball six.

The Delhi Capitals will take on UP Warriorz in their second match at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. (ANI)

