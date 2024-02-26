Left Menu

Team building activities in South Africa made us stronger: Hockey team captain Harmanpreet

Indian mens hockey team skipper Harmanpreet Singh feels the team building activities they did in their recent tour of South Africa have made the side stronger.India had toured South Africa for a four-nation series, winning against the hosts and registered a win and a draw against France, while their only loss came against the Netherlands.On Sunday, India produced an emphatic performance to drub Ireland 4-0 in their final home leg match of the FIH Hockey Pro League.

PTI | Rourkela | Updated: 26-02-2024 15:27 IST | Created: 26-02-2024 15:23 IST
Team building activities in South Africa made us stronger: Hockey team captain Harmanpreet
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Indian men's hockey team skipper Harmanpreet Singh feels the team building activities they did in their recent tour of South Africa have made the side stronger.

India had toured South Africa for a four-nation series, winning against the hosts and registered a win and a draw against France, while their only loss came against the Netherlands.

On Sunday, India produced an emphatic performance to drub Ireland 4-0 in their final home leg match of the FIH Hockey Pro League. India are currently third in the points table, behind the Netherlands and Australia.

''I think we came back from our South Africa tour feeling mentally and physically fresh. We did a lot of team building activities there that made us a stronger unit. I think we performed well here and stood up to the challenge posed by top teams of the world,'' Harmanpreet said after Sunday's victory. In the home leg of Pro League, India began with a 4-1 win over Spain in Bhubaneswar, followed by a 4-2 shoot-out win over the Netherlands. Although India lost 4-6 to Australia, they beat Ireland 1-0 before coming to Rourkela.

Echoing Harmanpreet's thoughts, vice-captain Hardik Singh stated, ''I think we showed a lot of character in these matches, both in Bhubaneswar and Rourkela. We built on our performance from match to match and we considerably improved our defence.'' ''These matches were crucial in our preparations for the Paris Olympics, and now we will go back to the drawing board and analyse how we can further up our performance from here on.'' The Indians would continue their Pro League commitments on May 22 with matches in Belgium against the hosts and Argentina, followed by games in London against Germany and Great Britain on June 1.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Pakistan: Awais Qadir Shah from Pakistan Peoples Party elected as Sindh Assembly Speaker

Pakistan: Awais Qadir Shah from Pakistan Peoples Party elected as Sindh Asse...

 Pakistan
2
Abdulla bin Mohammed Al Hamed leads UAE delegation to extraordinary session of Islamic Conference of Information Ministers in Istanbul

Abdulla bin Mohammed Al Hamed leads UAE delegation to extraordinary session ...

 United Arab Emirates
3
Pak: Opposition parties call off joint protests in Karachi; to observe "Black Day" across Sindh on Feb 27

Pak: Opposition parties call off joint protests in Karachi; to observe "Blac...

 Pakistan
4
Health News Roundup: EU medicines regulator backs Biogen's ALS drug; Analysis-Prices for new US drugs rose 35% in 2023, more than the previous year and more

Health News Roundup: EU medicines regulator backs Biogen's ALS drug; Analysi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024