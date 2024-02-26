Left Menu

Prime Volleyball League helping local players in Kerala: Former Indian footballer CK Vineeth

Season 3 of the Prime Volleyball League is in full swing in the city of Chennai. Former Indian national football team players CK Vineeth and Rino Anto were in attendance as Calicut Heroes defeated Delhi Toofans while Bengaluru Torpedoes took down Kochi Blue Spikers in the second match of the day

ANI | Updated: 26-02-2024 16:25 IST | Created: 26-02-2024 16:25 IST
Prime Volleyball League helping local players in Kerala: Former Indian footballer CK Vineeth
Rino Anto and CK Vineeth attending Prime Volleyball League in Chennai (Image: PVL). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Season 3 of the Prime Volleyball League is in full swing in the city of Chennai. Former Indian national football team players CK Vineeth and Rino Anto were in attendance as Calicut Heroes defeated Delhi Toofans while Bengaluru Torpedoes took down Kochi Blue Spikers in the second match of the day. The duo travelled from Kerala to watch two of their hometown teams Kochi Blue Spikers and Calicut Heroes in action. Rino Anto, who previously played for Bengaluru FC in the Indian Super League expressed his emotions as he attended his first Prime Volleyball League live match.

"It's a top-class atmosphere here. This is my first time watching a volleyball match live and it feels absolutely fantastic to be here. We especially came in to watch Kishor Kumar (Calicut Heroes' head coach)." Former Bengaluru FC and Kerala Blasters forward CK Vineeth: "In my childhood, volleyball was at its peak in Kerala, during the times of Tom Joseph and Kishor Kumar. We need to get back to that level. It's disheartening to see the sport on the decline in the state and I believe RuPay Prime Volleyball is helping the teams and players at the local level by providing a platform and opportunity to grow."(ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Pakistan: Awais Qadir Shah from Pakistan Peoples Party elected as Sindh Assembly Speaker

Pakistan: Awais Qadir Shah from Pakistan Peoples Party elected as Sindh Asse...

 Pakistan
2
Abdulla bin Mohammed Al Hamed leads UAE delegation to extraordinary session of Islamic Conference of Information Ministers in Istanbul

Abdulla bin Mohammed Al Hamed leads UAE delegation to extraordinary session ...

 United Arab Emirates
3
Pak: Opposition parties call off joint protests in Karachi; to observe "Black Day" across Sindh on Feb 27

Pak: Opposition parties call off joint protests in Karachi; to observe "Blac...

 Pakistan
4
Health News Roundup: EU medicines regulator backs Biogen's ALS drug; Analysis-Prices for new US drugs rose 35% in 2023, more than the previous year and more

Health News Roundup: EU medicines regulator backs Biogen's ALS drug; Analysi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fortifying Digital Defenses: How Blockchain Revolutionizes Cybersecurity

The Smart Revolution: How AI and IoT are Crafting the Urban Fabric of Tomorrow

Navigating the Future of Food: Unveiling the Impact of GMOs on Health

Empowering Cities: The Dawn of Urban Energy Efficiency Management

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024