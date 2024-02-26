Soccer-Everton win appeal to reduce points deduction

Everton have had their points deduction for a breach of the Premier League's profitability and sustainability rules reduced to six points from 10, the club and the Premier League said on Monday.

Everton were docked points with immediate effect in November after being found to have breached profitability and sustainability rules (PSR) relating to losses. The points deduction meant Everton dropped from 14th in the standings into the relegation zone with four points. The club filed an appeal against the initial deduction, which they labelled "wholly disproportionate and unjust".

"Everton can confirm an Appeal Board has concluded that the points deduction imposed by an independent Premier League Commission in November be reduced from 10 points to six points, with immediate effect," a club statement said. The reduction means Everton move up to 15th in the standings with 25 points.

"An independent Appeal Board has concluded that the sanction for Everton FC's breach of the Premier League's Profitability and Sustainability Rules (PSRs), for the period ending Season 2021/22, will be an immediate six-point deduction," the Premier League said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)