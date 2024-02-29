Sports News Roundup: Lakers' huge rally stuns Clippers; Bordeaux's Elis recovering after serious head injury and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

ATP roundup: Jiri Lehecka pulls off upset at Dubai

Jiri Lehecka of the Czech Republic racked up 16 aces and rallied from an early deficit to pick up a 6-7 (6), 7-6 (5), 6-4 victory over fourth-seeded Russian Karen Khachanov on Wednesday in the second round of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships. Lehecka also saved nine of 11 break points and collected 53 winners to pull off the day's only upset. He trailed 4-2 in the third set but proceeded to win the final four games to punch his ticket to the quarterfinals, where he will face seventh seed Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan.

Spring training roundup: Dodgers fall in Yoshinobu Yamamoto's debut

Elier Hernandez hit a go-ahead, two-run double in the seventh inning as the host Texas Rangers spoiled Yoshinobu Yamamoto's Los Angeles Dodgers debut with a 6-4 victory on Wednesday in Surprise, Ariz. Yamamoto, who signed a 12-year, $325 million contract with Los Angeles this past offseason, allowed just one hit and struck out three across two innings. He exited a scoreless game, and the Dodgers later broke through thanks to Andy Pages' two-run homer in the fifth.

NBA roundup: Lakers' huge rally stuns Clippers

LeBron James scored 19 of his 34 points in the fourth quarter and Anthony Davis finished with 20 points and 12 rebounds as the visiting Los Angeles Lakers overcame a 21-point deficit in the final period to pull off a 116-112 victory over the short-handed Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday. D'Angelo Russell scored 18 points and Rui Hachimura added 17 as the Lakers defeated the Clippers for the third time in four games and won the season series between the teams for the first time since 2011-12. The Clippers had won 11 consecutive meetings entering this season.

WTA roundup: Chinese duo heads to ATX Open quarterfinals

No. 8 seed Yue Yuan of China and countrywoman Yafan Wang both completed sweeps on Wednesday in the second round of the ATX Open in Austin, Texas. Yuan captured a 6-3, 7-6 (5) victory over the United States' Taylor Townsend, while Wang ousted Colombian Emiliana Arango 6-2, 6-2. Yuan rallied from a 4-1 deficit in the second set of her match to force the tiebreaker, where she then raced out to a 5-0 lead.

Soccer-Bordeaux's Elis recovering after serious head injury

Bordeaux forward Alberth Elis is recovering after undergoing surgery and being placed in an induced coma following a serious head injury during a league match, his family said in a statement shared by the Ligue 2 club. The 28-year-old Honduras international collided with Guingamp defender Donatien Gomis just 40 seconds into the game at Nouveau Stade de Bordeaux on Saturday, after which he was forced off on a stretcher.

Baseball-MLB star Shohei Ohtani announces marriage, keeps bride's name secret

Shohei Ohtani, the dual-threat Major League Baseball star and national hero in Japan, has announced via Instagram his marriage to a Japanese woman he did not identify. The post was made shortly before midnight in Pacific Standard Time on Wednesday. No other details about Ohtani's spouse were given in the post, which said he would address the press the following day.

Hurricanes aim to extend road streak at Columbus

The Carolina Hurricanes will look to extend their road point streak to five games on Thursday when they oppose the Columbus Blue Jackets to conclude a three-game trek. Carolina benefited from an unconventional goal scored by Stefan Noesen with just under nine minutes remaining in the third period to record a 3-2 victory over the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday in Saint Paul, Minn. The puck caromed off Noesen's face and into the net.

Another woman to pass: Caitlin Clark chasing Lynette Woodard's mark

Caitlin Clark holds the NCAA all-time scoring record but she still stands behind Hall of Famer Lynette Woodard on the major women's scoring list. Clark needs 33 points on Wednesday night against Minnesota to pass Woodard, who starred for Kansas from 1977-81. Clark has 3,617 career points and Woodard scored 3,649.

Canucks fighting through cold spell with Kings coming to town

The perch atop the league standings held by the Vancouver Canucks is becoming tenuous as they prepare to host the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday night in a clash of two struggling squads. The Canucks of the Western Conference are tied with the New York Rangers of the Eastern at 83 points to lead the pack, but a 1-4-1 skid -- with their latest disappointment a 4-3 overtime home loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday -- has diminished their breathing room.

Gymnastics-Olympic champion Douglas COVID free and ready to continue Paris pursuit

Three-times Olympic gold medallist Gabby Douglas has overcome the bout of COVID-19 that forced her to delay her return to competition ahead of this year's Paris Games and is ready to get back to work, the American said on Wednesday. The 2012 Olympics all-around individual and team champion has not competed since the 2016 Rio Games, taking time away to focus on her mental health. The 28-year-old returned to training last year hoping to make the squad for Paris.

