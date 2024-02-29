DC beat RCB by 25 runs in WPL

Left Menu

Delhi Capitals beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 25 runs in the Womens Premier League here on Thursday.Opener Shafali Verma made a fluent 50 off 31 balls to steer Delhi Capitals to a hefty 194 for five after being asked to bat.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 29-02-2024 23:37 IST | Created: 29-02-2024 23:37 IST
Delhi Capitals beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 25 runs in the Women's Premier League here on Thursday.

Opener Shafali Verma made a fluent 50 off 31 balls to steer Delhi Capitals to a hefty 194 for five after being asked to bat. RCB could not get over the line despite Smriti Mandhana's sublime 74 off 43 balls and ended with 169 for nine in 20 overs. It was RCB's first loss of the season.

Brief scores: Delhi Capitals 194/5 in 20 overs (Shafali Verma 50, Alice Capsey 46; Sophie Devine 2/23) vs RCB 169/9 in 20 overs (Smriti 74; Marizanne Kapp 2/35).

