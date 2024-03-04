Soccer-Italy's Berardi to have surgery after Achilles tendon tear

Left Menu

Reuters | Updated: 04-03-2024 19:29 IST | Created: 04-03-2024 19:29 IST
Italy and Sassuolo winger Domenico Berardi will undergo surgery after a complete tear of the Achilles tendon in his right leg, the Serie A club said on Monday, and he could now miss the rest of the season and Euro 2024. Berardi was injured in Sassuolo's 1-0 defeat at Hellas Verona on Sunday, where the 29-year-old was returning from a meniscus operation which saw him miss the previous six games.

"The instrumental examinations carried out on Domenico Berardi showed a complete tear of the Achilles tendon in his right leg," Sassuolo said in a statement, adding that he will have surgery on Tuesday. Berardi has scored eight goals in 28 appearances for Italy, and came on as a substitute in the Euro 2020 final against England and converted the first spot kick in their penalty shootout win as they lifted the trophy.

Italy coach Roberto Mancini may now need to plan without the winger for this year's Euros in Germany, while the injury is also bad news for a Sassuolo side battling relegation. They are second-bottom after collecting one point in their last eight games.

Bridging the Gap: Innovations in Urban Spaces Fighting Poverty

AI Meets Quantum: The Synergy Driving Tomorrow's Innovations

Revolutionizing Creation: How AI and Metamaterials Are Shaping the Future of Material Science

The $30 Strategy: How Oil Giants are Shaping the Future of Energy

