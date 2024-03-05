Soccer-Ulsan's Lee earns late draw with Jeonbuk in Asian Champions League

Ulsan Hyundai claimed a 1-1 draw at Jeonbuk Motors as Lee Myung-jae's late strike cancelled out Song Min-kyu's fourth minute opener in the first leg of their Asian Champions League quarter-final at Jeonju World Cup Stadium on Tuesday. Lee scored 13 minutes from time to level the scores ahead of the second leg in Ulsan next Tuesday with Jeonbuk's Brazilian striker Tiago Orobo having missed a first-half penalty.

Jeonbuk went in front when Song swept a close-range finish past Jo Hyeon-woo after Lee Dong-jun was released down the right to deliver an inch-perfect cross that unlocked the defence. The home side squandered the chance to double their lead after Ulsan's Lee Myung-jae upended Lee Dong-jun inside the penalty area but Tiago clipped the bar with his spot-kick.

Jeonbuk goalkeeper Kim Jeong-hoon ensured the hosts retained their lead at the break when he pushed Um Won-sang's added time attempt around the post. With 13 minutes remaining, however, Ulsan pulled level as Lee Myung-jae capitalised on an error in the penalty area by Jeong Tae-wook.

The ball landed kindly at the feet of Lee after a slip by Jeong and he side-stepped the defender's attempt to recover before thumping the ball into the roof of the net. Um then missed a chance to give Ulsan the lead when he shot across the face of goal.

The draw comes after Al-Ain of the United Arab Emirates claimed a 1-0 home win in the first leg of their quarter-final with Saudi Arabia's Al-Nassr on Monday. Saudi Pro League pair Al-Hilal and Al-Ittihad meet in the first leg of their last eight tie on Tuesday, while Harry Kewell-coached Yokohama F Marinos of Japan will face Shandong Taishan in China on Wednesday.

