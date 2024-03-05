Left Menu

Soccer-Women's Euro 2025 qualifying draw

The following is the draw for the UEFA Women's Euro 2025 qualifying stage, held on Tuesday in Nyon, Switzerland. The top two teams in each League A group will qualify for the final tournament in July 2025, alongside hosts Switzerland (who compete in League B although their automatic qualification is assured).

Reuters | Nyon | Updated: 05-03-2024 18:30 IST | Created: 05-03-2024 18:13 IST
The following is the draw for the UEFA Women's Euro 2025 qualifying stage, held on Tuesday in Nyon, Switzerland. The top two teams in each League A group will qualify for the final tournament in July 2025, alongside hosts Switzerland (who compete in League B although their automatic qualification is assured). The remaining seven spots will be decided by two rounds of playoffs.

League A Group A1: Netherlands, Italy, Norway, Finland

Group A2: Spain, Denmark, Belgium, Czech Republic Group A3: France, England, Sweden, Ireland

Group A4: Germany, Austria, Iceland, Poland League B

Group B1: Switzerland, Hungary, Turkey, Azerbaijan Group B2: Scotland, Serbia, Slovakia, Israel

Group B3: Portugal, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Northern Ireland, Malta Group B4: Wales, Croatia, Ukraine, Kosovo

League C Group C1: Belarus, Lithuania, Cyprus, Georgia

Group C2: Slovenia, Latvia, North Macedonia, Moldova Group C3: Greece, Montenegro, Andorra, Faroe Islands

Group C4: Romania, Bulgaria, Kazakhstan, Armenia Group C5: Albania, Estonia, Luxembourg

Matchdays 1-2: April 3-9, 2024 Matchdays 3-4: May 29-June 4, 2024

Matchdays 5-6: July 10-16, 2024 Playoffs Round 1: Oct. 23-29 2024

Round 2: Nov. 27-Dec. 3 2024

