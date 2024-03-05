Rugby-England set to go aerial in bid to bring Ireland down to earth

England coach Steve Borthwick's flirtation with a - relatively - more creative attacking game was horribly exposed in defeat by Scotland and he is likely to return to his tried and tested kicking approach in a bid to tame a rampant Ireland on Saturday.

Other than a well-crafted early first-phase try by Fraser Dingwall, England failed to deliver the new aspects of attack that Borthwick has been promising to "layer on" and they looked toothless and confused in a final quarter having been carved open three times by Duhan van der Merwe in a 30-21 defeat. That came after comeback wins over Italy and Wales had briefly raised hopes of a Six Nations title challenge but now the 2023 World Cup semi-finalists look instead more likely to end the campaign with a feeble two wins for the fourth year in a row as they finish with a tough away game in France.

England find themselves in the unaccustomed position of being 4-1 outsiders on their own Twickenham patch, with Ireland a 6-1 ON shot to make it four championship wins in a row in the fixture. A bonus-point win for Ireland will secure the title with a week to spare and send them into their final game at home to Scotland on a high as they seek a second successive grand slam.

They would be the country first to manage that in the Six Nations era and only the third after France (1997-98) and England (1991-92) in the last 100 years. Former British & Irish Lions captain Sam Warburton suggested that another convincing grand slam would make them the best Six Nations team of all time. An Irish win would also set a Six Nations record of 12 successive victories, dating back to their defeat by France in the second game of the 2022 campaign.

Those numbers are a fair reflection of how Ireland are dominating European rugby, as are the scoring statistics that come from their relentlessly accurate all-court attacking game. In the last three years in the Six Nations they average 35 points and almost five tries a game, while conceding 1.4 per match.

The Times newspaper crunched the numbers on Tuesday to try to find a weakness in their game and discovered that in the four defeats they have suffered in their last 36 tests, the teams that beat them kicked an average of 31 times for 965 metres - around 50% more than teams who lost against them while kicking an average of 22 times for 633 metres. The successful teams also kept things narrow, playing wider than first receiver 17% of the time compared to 28% for losing teams.

Borthwick, a renown stats geek, will be aware of these numbers, along with the comparable figures for England's attack, and so it looks likely that he will revert to the kick-focused "keep it tight" approach that served him so well in the World Cup where England were desperately close to reaching the final. That means he is likely to stick with kicker extraordinaire George Ford at flyhalf, despite Marcus Smith being available for the first time in the championship after recovering from injury.

Likewise, scrumhalf Danny Care will be crossing his fingers that he gets to lead the team out for his 100th cap, even with regular World Cup starter Alex Mitchell also back in the frame. The experiment of bringing in Furbank at fullback could also prove a short-term one, with Freddie Steward set for a probable recall on the basis of his brilliance under the high ball.

Twickenham fans hoping for a start for fizzing winger Immanuel Feyi-Waboso when Borthwick names his team on Thursday are also likely to be disappointed as the coach holds the defensive capabilities of Elliot Daly and Tommy Freeman in high regard.

