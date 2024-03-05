"Would like to tell youngsters to keep working hard": Nathan Abraham after winning North East 3x3 Basketball Challenge

Nathan Abraham who was crowned the champion of the 8th edition of the recently concluded North East 3x3 Basketball Challenge from the Diphu Nihang team has urged the youngsters to work hard and have faith. The 8th edition of the North East 3x3 Basketball Challenge was a huge success and Diphu Nihang and Shillong Labet were crowned champions in men's and women's categories.

In the men's category, Diphu Nihang defeated SYM Guwahati with a score line of 18-11 to claim the title. Diphu Nihang had defeated Monarchs in the semifinals with a score of 21-10 to book a place in the finals and SYM Guwahati just managed to pip Hotshots by 2 points in a closely battled semifinals. Nathan Abraham from Diphu Nihang was adjudged MVP for his all-round performance in the tournament. "The crowd was lit and very rarely do you see such a crowd and I am very happy to see basketball grow in such a pace in India. Shillong is so beautiful everybody is no nice and sweet and I would like to tell the youngsters to have faith and keep working hard," Nathan Abraham, the winner and MVP said in a statement by Meghalaya Basketball Association.

In the women's finals Shillong Labet which was represented by players like Raspreet Sidhu who is currently ranked Indian no 1 in 3x3 basketball will team up with Rashi Khotani, Ishika Choudhary and Garima Gosain defeated Diphu Nihang 14-08 to claim the title. Shillong Labet were the favourites to start the tournament and maintained their domination throughout. Ishika Choudhary took home the MVP for her brilliant display not only in the finals but through the tournament.

"It's been great to participate in the North East 3x3 Basketball Challenge, all the teams from Shillong were great and they put up a great fight. I would like to add that the passion that you all have is so immense that it gets to us while playing and makes us put in more efforts," Ishika Choudhary, the winner of the MVP and champion said. (ANI)

