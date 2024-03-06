Left Menu

Rugby-Wales captain Jenkins moves to back row for France clash

Jenkins' switch, for what is his first international cap in the back row, is to accommodate the return to the starting line-up of lock Will Rowlands, who will partner Adam Beard. There is also a change in the front row where hooker Ryan Elias comes in for Elliot Dee, who moves to the bench, while Joe Roberts will earn a second cap at outside centre in the place of North, and Owen Watkin is selected instead of Tompkins.

Wales coach Warren Gatland has dropped centres Nick Tompkins and George North, and moved captain Dafydd Jenkins from the second row to flanker as he made four changes to his side to face France in Cardiff in the Six Nations Championship on Sunday. Jenkins' switch, for what is his first international cap in the back row, is to accommodate the return to the starting line-up of lock Will Rowlands, who will partner Adam Beard.

There is also a change in the front row where hooker Ryan Elias comes in for Elliot Dee, who moves to the bench, while Joe Roberts will earn a second cap at outside centre in the place of North, and Owen Watkin is selected instead of Tompkins. Sam Costelow will get another start at flyhalf, with experienced scrumhalf Tomos Williams named ahead of Gareth Davies, who is among the replacements, as Wales seek a first victory in this year's Championship after three defeats so far.

Wales team: 15-Cameron Winnett, 14-Josh Adams, 13-Joe Roberts, 12-Owen Watkin, 11-Rio Dyer, 10-Sam Costelow, 9-Tomos Williams; 1-Gareth Thomas, 2-Ryan Elias, 3-Keiron Assiratti, 4-Will Rowlands, 5-Adam Beard, 6-Dafydd Jenkins (captain), 7-Tommy Reffell, 8-Aaron Wainwright

Replacements: 16- Elliot Dee, 17-Corey Domachowski, 18-Dillon Lewis, 19- Alex Mann, 20-Mackenzie Martin, 21-Gareth Davies, 22-Ioan Lloyd, 23-Mason Grady

