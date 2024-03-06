"It's a huge achievement": Rohit Sharma on Ashwin's 100th Test in Dharamshala

Ahead of India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin's 100th Test match in Dharamshala, skipper Rohit Sharma said that it's a huge achievement for the 37-year-old. In 99 Tests so far, Ashwin has taken 507 wickets at an average of 23.91, including 35 five-wicket hauls, with the best bowling figures of 7/59. Combine it with his tally of 3,309 runs in 140 innings at an average of 26.14, with five centuries and 14 fifties and he is one of the most successful all-rounders of the modern era.

While speaking at the pre-match press conference, Rohit said that it will be a "huge milestone" for Ahswin. The 36-year-old India skipper showered praise on the stalwart Indian spinner and said that he has been a "match-winner" and made "big contributions" to the team.

"First of all, it's a huge achievement. For any player, getting to 100 Tests is a huge milestone, and R Ashwin has been a huge match-winner for us. No praise is enough for what he's done for our team over all these years. If you see his performances over a period of 5-7 years, he's made big, big contributions in every series. You get to see very few players like that, and I'd like to congratulate him first of all, for getting close to this 100-Test landmark - the toss hasn't happened yet, so (laughs)," Rohit was quoted by ESPNcricinfo as saying. Rohit added that a skipper doesn't need to think much if they have a player like Ashwin in their team.

"I've been watching him for such a long time, how he's evolved as a cricketer. He has so much understanding of his game, and you don't need to think too much if you have such a player in your team. If you put the ball in his hand, he runs the game himself - how to get the batter out, what field to set," he added. England have faced three consecutive losses in the series, unable to capitalise on their early 1-0 advantage following a narrow victory in Hyderabad. The visitors had their chances, notably in Rajkot and Ranchi, but India came back strong on both occasions to win.

The fifth and final Test match will begin on March 7 at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamshala and conclude on March 11, 2024. India and England still have World Test Championship points to gain in Dharamsala, even though the series is decided. India is on top of the World Test Championship standings while England is eighth on the points table. (ANI)

