Tennis-Halep accepts Miami Open wildcard after doping ban reduced

"I'm thrilled to let you all know that I will be making my return to the WTA Tour in two weeks at the @miamiopen!" Halep wrote on social media.

Reuters | Updated: 08-03-2024 01:54 IST | Created: 08-03-2024 01:52 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Simona Halep will make her first competitive appearance since winning an appeal over a doping suspension as she accepted a wildcard into this month's Miami Open, the Romanian former world number one said on Thursday. The 32-year-old Halep, a former Wimbledon and French Open champion, had her four-year doping ban cut to nine months by the top court for global sport this week, making her eligible to return to competition immediately.

"I'm thrilled to let you all know that I will be making my return to the WTA Tour in two weeks at the @miamiopen!" Halep wrote on social media. "Thank you to the tournament for giving me this opportunity and I cannot wait to be back on court and competing. See you all soon!"

Halep was suspended in October 2022 after she tested positive for roxadustat - a banned drug that stimulates the production of red blood cells - at the U.S. Open that year. She was also charged with another doping offence last year due to irregularities in her athlete biological passport (ABP), a method designed to monitor different blood parameters over time to reveal potential doping.

Halep, who vigorously denied the charges against her, has said that she would most likely be compelled to retire if the initial four-year ban was maintained. The Miami Open runs March 17-31.

