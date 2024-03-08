Left Menu

Tennis-Raducanu beats Masarova to reach Indian Wells second round

Former U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu beat Spanish qualifier Rebeka Masarova 6-2 6-3 on Thursday to set up a second-round clash with Dayana Yastremska at Indian Wells. The British wildcard broke serve six times but also served eight double faults and needed four match points to close out the match, which ended when Masarova's backhand sailed long.

Reuters | Updated: 08-03-2024 03:10 IST | Created: 08-03-2024 03:01 IST
Tennis-Raducanu beats Masarova to reach Indian Wells second round
Representative image. Image Credit: Pixabay

Former U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu beat Spanish qualifier Rebeka Masarova 6-2 6-3 on Thursday to set up a second-round clash with Dayana Yastremska at Indian Wells.

The British wildcard broke serve six times but also served eight double faults and needed four match points to close out the match, which ended when Masarova's backhand sailed long. Raducanu is playing in her fifth tournament since returning to action in January after being sidelined for eight months due to wrist and ankle surgeries.

Raducanu, who reached the fourth round of Indian Wells last year, will now face 30th-seeded Ukrainian Yastremska. The Briton won their only previous meeting in 2022 when Yastremska was forced to retire while trailing in the second set due to a wrist injury.

 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Earliest-known 'dead' galaxy spotted by Webb telescope; Spanish startup Sateliot joins race for cheap space connections

Science News Roundup: Earliest-known 'dead' galaxy spotted by Webb telescope...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves expanded use of BeiGene's blood cancer drug; Novo Nordisk expects China to approve Wegovy this year and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves expanded use of BeiGene's blood cancer ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk to begin Phase II trial of experimental obesity drug amycretin in H2 2024; Experimental Novo obesity drug more effective than Wegovy in early trial and more

Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk to begin Phase II trial of experimental ob...

 Global
4
In rural India, climate migrants have hysterectomies to survive, report says

In rural India, climate migrants have hysterectomies to survive, report says

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gap: Innovations in Urban Spaces Fighting Poverty

AI Meets Quantum: The Synergy Driving Tomorrow's Innovations

Revolutionizing Creation: How AI and Metamaterials Are Shaping the Future of Material Science

The $30 Strategy: How Oil Giants are Shaping the Future of Energy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024