Female referee to officiate a men''s first division match in Mexico for the first time in 20 years

PTI | Mexicocity | Updated: 08-03-2024 09:12 IST | Created: 08-03-2024 09:12 IST
A female referee was appointed Thursday to officiate a men's first division match in Mexico for the first time in 20 years.

Katia Itzel García will referee the match between Pachuca and Queretaro in the 11th round of the Clausura tournament.

The 31-year-old García has had a FIFA referees' badge since 2019 and worked at last year's Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. She also was the main referee in the match between the United States and Canada in the Gold Cup semifinals.

The first woman in Mexico to referee a men's first division match was Virginia Tovar, who did it on Feb. 22, 2004, in a match between America and Irapuato.

Tovar worked only one men's match and retired four years later.

Bridging the Gap: Innovations in Urban Spaces Fighting Poverty

AI Meets Quantum: The Synergy Driving Tomorrow's Innovations

Revolutionizing Creation: How AI and Metamaterials Are Shaping the Future of Material Science

The $30 Strategy: How Oil Giants are Shaping the Future of Energy

