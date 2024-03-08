Soccer-FIFA report shows no doping cases prosecuted from its tournaments in 2023

FIFA's anti-doping body did not prosecute any doping cases from its tournaments held in 2023, according to a report released by the world governing body on Thursday. The tournaments in FIFA's report included the Women's World Cup, the Under-20 World Cup and the Club World Cup, with over 2,600 samples collected from across those competitions.

"In 2023, the anti-doping programme mainly focused on the Women's World Cup, which saw an unprecedented increase in the number of tests carried out per participating team, with the 860 in- and out-of-competition tests conducted," the report said. The report said one sample at the tournament co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand resulted in an adverse analytical finding but that it was "justified by a valid therapeutic use exemption".

A sample at the men's U-20 World Cup in Argentina brought up an atypical finding for testosterone but follow-up tests and analysis did not confirm the finding, the report added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)