Left Menu

Divjot wins title, Arshvant takes second place in USKG Malaysian Championships

PTI | Kualalumpur | Updated: 08-03-2024 10:40 IST | Created: 08-03-2024 10:24 IST
Divjot wins title, Arshvant takes second place in USKG Malaysian Championships
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • Malaysia

Divjot Gupta had his best day of the week with a surge of three late birdies as he bagged the top honours in the Boys (eight and under) at the US Kids Malaysian Championships.

Divjot, a prolific winner on the Indian circuit, had rounds of 40-37-36 to total 5-over 117. He won by six shots over Indonesia's Michael Clifton Lumy, who struggled to 5-over 41 on the last day.

India's other golfer in the category Ruslaan Alam Khan finished third.

India's Arshvant Srivastava finished second in the Boys 13-14 category.

Arshvant, who led after the first and second rounds, dropped late bogeys in his third and final round of 77 to finish one shot behind Korea's Kang Geon, whose final round of 73, helped him clinch the title.

Sohang Har Kantor (79) was seventh, while Ved Sai Machiraju (81) was T-14 in the category.

Jot Sarup Gupta (87) finished fourth in Boys (10 and under), which was won by Aoran Zhang of China, who shot 74 in the final round.

The lone Indian girl in the event, Kriti Parekh, struggled on the back nine during her round of 82 to finish fourth in the Girls 13-14 category.

The three-day event carried WAGR points and granted priority points for entries into US Kids World Championships and European Championships later in the year.

A total of 106 junior golfers from 16 countries, including 37 players from Malaysia, competed in the three-day tournament.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Earliest-known 'dead' galaxy spotted by Webb telescope; Spanish startup Sateliot joins race for cheap space connections

Science News Roundup: Earliest-known 'dead' galaxy spotted by Webb telescope...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves expanded use of BeiGene's blood cancer drug; Novo Nordisk expects China to approve Wegovy this year and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves expanded use of BeiGene's blood cancer ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk to begin Phase II trial of experimental obesity drug amycretin in H2 2024; Experimental Novo obesity drug more effective than Wegovy in early trial and more

Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk to begin Phase II trial of experimental ob...

 Global
4
In rural India, climate migrants have hysterectomies to survive, report says

In rural India, climate migrants have hysterectomies to survive, report says

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gap: Innovations in Urban Spaces Fighting Poverty

AI Meets Quantum: The Synergy Driving Tomorrow's Innovations

Revolutionizing Creation: How AI and Metamaterials Are Shaping the Future of Material Science

The $30 Strategy: How Oil Giants are Shaping the Future of Energy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024