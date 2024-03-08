Left Menu

Motorcycling-Gresini's Marquez looking for answers in 2024

Then you need to work harder and harder to avoid that drop." Marquez won his last title in 2019 before his career was derailed by an injury in the season-opening race of 2020, which ruled him out for the rest of that year.

Reuters | Updated: 08-03-2024 12:35 IST | Created: 08-03-2024 12:16 IST
Motorcycling-Gresini's Marquez looking for answers in 2024
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Six-times MotoGP champion Marc Marquez said this season will show him if he still has what it takes to challenge for titles after switching from Honda to Ducati satellite team Gresini Racing. The Spaniard joined Gresini Racing in October, ending an 11-year association with Honda, who have struggled to keep up with Ducati's bikes in recent seasons.

The Italian manufacturer dominated MotoGP last year and while Marquez said expectations were "super high" he was mindful of his struggles over the last four years. "I don't pretend I can win from the beginning because it would be a huge mistake," he told reporters on Thursday ahead of the season-opening Qatar Grand Prix.

"I arrive in a manufacturer where there are two-three guys that are riding this bike super fast, super good. I need to learn from them. "We also cannot forget that every athlete has his moment and then starts to drop. Then you need to work harder and harder to avoid that drop."

Marquez won his last title in 2019 before his career was derailed by an injury in the season-opening race of 2020, which ruled him out for the rest of that year. He has struggled since returning, his last race win coming in October 2021.

Asked if his performances had declined, 31-year-old Marquez said: "I will understand this year. Last year, I was suffering but, I was still the first Honda rider. "During seven years I won six championships and one year was third. 2020 changed my life. Since then, it's been a nightmare. Now I intend to answer many questions to myself.

"I don't need to answer all the questions in the first race. What I want to do is feel competitive again. That doesn't mean winning the championship, it means fighting for the top five or six positions."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Earliest-known 'dead' galaxy spotted by Webb telescope; Spanish startup Sateliot joins race for cheap space connections

Science News Roundup: Earliest-known 'dead' galaxy spotted by Webb telescope...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves expanded use of BeiGene's blood cancer drug; Novo Nordisk expects China to approve Wegovy this year and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves expanded use of BeiGene's blood cancer ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk to begin Phase II trial of experimental obesity drug amycretin in H2 2024; Experimental Novo obesity drug more effective than Wegovy in early trial and more

Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk to begin Phase II trial of experimental ob...

 Global
4
In rural India, climate migrants have hysterectomies to survive, report says

In rural India, climate migrants have hysterectomies to survive, report says

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gap: Innovations in Urban Spaces Fighting Poverty

AI Meets Quantum: The Synergy Driving Tomorrow's Innovations

Revolutionizing Creation: How AI and Metamaterials Are Shaping the Future of Material Science

The $30 Strategy: How Oil Giants are Shaping the Future of Energy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024