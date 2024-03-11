Left Menu

"Nonchalance is way of life for him....": Uthappa on Rohit Sharma

Ahead of the TATA IPL 2024 which begins on March 22, Live and Exclusive on JioCinema, JioCinema experts Anil Kumble, Zaheer Khan, Robin Uthappa and England's Eoin Morgan discussed the legacy of Rohit Sharma as Mumbai Indians captain in an episode of Legends Lounge titled 'Captain Rohit's Legacy'.

ANI | Updated: 11-03-2024 23:31 IST | Created: 11-03-2024 23:31 IST
"Nonchalance is way of life for him....": Uthappa on Rohit Sharma
Rohit Sharma. (Photo- BCCI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Former Indian cricketer Robin Uthappa said that Indian skipper Rohit Sharma has picked up a lot of nuances of captaincy from legendary wicketkeeper-batter MS Dhoni, added his touch to it and made it his own. He also said that nonchalance is the way of life for the star batter. Ahead of the TATA IPL 2024 which begins on March 22, Live and Exclusive on JioCinema, JioCinema experts Anil Kumble, Zaheer Khan, Robin Uthappa and England's Eoin Morgan discussed the legacy of Rohit Sharma as Mumbai Indians captain in an episode of Legends Lounge titled 'Captain Rohit's Legacy'.

Notably, all-rounder Hardik Pandya is set to captain Mumbai Indians (MI), replacing their five-time Indian Premier League (IPL) trophy-winning skipper Rohit Sharma in the 2024 season of the cash-rich league. He returned to his former franchise Gujarat Titans just last year after leading them to the trophy in their debut season back in 2022. Speaking about Rohit, Robin said, "We must also remember that he had been a part of Deccan Chargers that had won the IPL in 2009. He had a feeling of what it takes to win. He was an integral part of that side as well. One thing about Rohit is that he is a very self-assured person. Nonchalance is a way of life for him. As a leader, he picked up a lot of nuances from MS (Dhoni). But he has added his touch to it and made it his own. He is not scared to show his emotions on the field. It is very unique to Rohit. It is only something that he does."

Former Indian pacer Zaheer Khan also said that Rohit is very "intense" but yet casual. "Being casual makes him approachable. But he is very intense when he is going about his business and preparing. That is something that works in his favour brilliantly. He has a very good tactical understanding of the game," said Zaheer.

Former England skipper Eoin Morgan, who won the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 with Three Lions at home, said that Rohit's "authentic passion" separates him from others. "He has his ways of manipulating the pace of the game. He has made analysis a cornerstone for the team he is leading. He has always found the right balance in the team whether he is in or out of form," said Morgan. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Red Sea attacks may have silver lining for Southeast Asia

Red Sea attacks may have silver lining for Southeast Asia

 Malaysia
2
FACTBOX-What other health conditions are weight-loss drugs being tested for?

FACTBOX-What other health conditions are weight-loss drugs being tested for?

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Viatris's injection for multiple sclerosis; China to increase number of response teams for new infectious diseases and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Viatris's injection for mult...

 Global
4
Biden budget plan would raise US taxes by $4.951 trillion over decade -Treasury

Biden budget plan would raise US taxes by $4.951 trillion over decade -Treas...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gap: Innovations in Urban Spaces Fighting Poverty

AI Meets Quantum: The Synergy Driving Tomorrow's Innovations

Revolutionizing Creation: How AI and Metamaterials Are Shaping the Future of Material Science

The $30 Strategy: How Oil Giants are Shaping the Future of Energy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024