Cricket-Anderson says he's in 'best shape' ahead of England's home summer

James Anderson says he still has to show he deserves his spot in the England test squad ahead of the home summer but the 41-year-old seamer believes he is in the "best shape" of his life. The first fast bowler to claim 700 test wickets, Anderson is keen to add to his tally in three-match home series against West Indies in July and Sri Lanka in August-September.

"I want to make sure I'm playing well and earn my place in the team," the 187-test veteran told the BBC Tailenders podcast. "I'm not getting any worse. I'm definitely in the best shape I've ever been in.

"I like where my game is at and I still have that enjoyment of turning up every day and trying to get better in the nets. "My place in the team is not a given so I've got to work hard to prove I'm worth a place in the summer."

England's ultra-aggressive approach was heavily criticized after their 4-1 drubbing in India but Anderson said the team were in a "good place" under captain Ben Stokes and head coach Brendon McCullum. "I really enjoyed this tour," Anderson said.

"I've been on tours to India before where little cracks start appearing in the team and that's not happened this time. "We've stuck together really well, we really enjoy being together as a group and there is more to come from this team.

"Obviously we'll come in for some criticism because we did have moments where we didn't play particularly well but India are really good."

