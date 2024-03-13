Left Menu

Soccer-Sarri resigns as Lazio coach

Reuters | Updated: 13-03-2024 14:55 IST | Created: 13-03-2024 14:55 IST
Soccer-Sarri resigns as Lazio coach

Maurizio Sarri has resigned from his role as Lazio coach, the Serie A club said on Wednesday. "S.S. Lazio announces that Maurizio Sarri has handed in his resignation as head coach of the first team," the club said in a statement on Wednesday.

"The club would like to thank the coach for his achievements and for the work he has done, wishing him the best of luck in his professional and personal life."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

