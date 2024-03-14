Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tennis-Ruud stops Monfils, Nardi party ends at Indian Wells

Casper Ruud ended Frenchman Gael Monfils's run at Indian Wells with a marathon 3-6 7-6(3) 6-4 victory and will face Tommy Paul in the quarters after the American brought lucky loser Luca Nardi back down to earth with a straight-sets win on Wednesday.

After struggling to put winners past the athletic Monfils in the opening set the ninth seeded Norwegian became more aggressive in a tight second set and rolled through the tiebreak.

Three face federal gun charges connected to Kansas City Super Bowl shooting

Three men face federal firearms charges in connection with a mass shooting at a Super Bowl victory rally in Kansas City last month, a U.S. prosecutor said on Wednesday. None of the men, charged with firearms trafficking and straw purchases of firearms, are alleged to have taken part in the Feb. 14 shooting that killed one person and wounded more than 20, U.S. Attorney Teresa Moore of the Western District of Missouri said.

NBA roundup: Wolves top Clippers after Kawhi Leonard's exit

Anthony Edwards scored 37 points, Nickeil Alexander-Walker added 28 and the visiting Minnesota Timberwolves ended a two-game skid on Tuesday by rallying for a 118-100 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers, who lost Kawhi Leonard after one quarter. Mike Conley scored 23 points as the Timberwolves improved to 2-2 since Karl-Anthony Towns went down with a knee injury. Towns underwent surgery earlier Tuesday and will be re-evaluated in four weeks.

Exclusive-Olympics-Paris mayor Hidalgo makes plans for June pool party in the Seine

Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo doubled down on Wednesday on plans for a dip in the Seine this summer, and nudged the aquatic adventure towards pool party territory as she invited President Emmanuel Macron to dig out his swimming trunks and join her. Hidalgo said in January that she would swim in the Seine ahead of the Olympics, and on Wednesday she said she was targetting the June 23, when the whole city will celebrate the upcoming Olympics, as a likely date.

Report: Yankees ace Gerrit Cole (elbow) out 1-2 months to start season

New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole will miss at least one to two months to start the season due to an injury to his pitching elbow, but a clearer picture will come after a visit with a noted specialist, the New York Post reported Wednesday. Cole, 33, is set to meet with Los Angeles orthopedic surgeon Dr. Neal ElAttrache for further consultation, per the report.

Tennis-Navarro stuns Sabalenka, Gauff cruises into Indian Wells quarters

American Emma Navarro stunned world number two Aryna Sabalenka 6-3 3-6 6-2 to record the biggest win of her career and reach the Indian Wells quarter-finals for the first time on Wednesday while Coco Gauff celebrated her birthday by advancing with ease. Navarro absorbed Sabalenka's powerful serve and converted four of her five break-point opportunities to defeat the reigning two-time Australian Open champion in windy conditions.

Tennis-Alcaraz, Sinner reach Indian Wells quarters

Carlos Alcaraz beat Fabian Marozsan to avenge his loss to the Hungarian at the Italian Open last year, while Jannik Sinner won his 18th straight match as both players cruised into the Indian Wells quarter-finals with straight-sets victories on Tuesday. Alcaraz never looked in any trouble against Marozsan, pounding forehands and confidently holding serve to take another step towards defending his title in the California desert with a 6-3 6-3 win.

Falcons, QB Kirk Cousins put $180M agreement in ink

Kirk Cousins put pen to paper and celebrated a massive payday, joining the Atlanta Falcons for a fresh start at age 35 on Wednesday as the new NFL league year officially began. Cousins confirmed earlier Wednesday he was in Atlanta and poised to sign a reported four-year, $180 million deal with $100 million guaranteed with the all-important, prerequisite team physical to be completed before the contract was finalized.

Eagles welcome RB Saquon Barkley with $37.75M deal

The Philadelphia Eagles welcomed running back Saquon Barkley back to the Keystone State on Wednesday. Barkley starred at Penn State before playing the last six seasons with the NFC East rival New York Giants.

NFL scouts flock to Georgia; TE Brock Bowers, RT Amarius Mims idle

All 32 NFL teams were represented at the annual Georgia Pro Day in Athens, Ga., with evaluators in town for a close-up with more than a dozen Bulldogs prospects expected to be under consideration during the 2024 draft. Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin and general manager Omar Khan, Tennessee Titans head coach Brian Callahan and general manager Ran Carthon, and Las Vegas Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce were among the pro football dignitaries on the field on the first day of the NFL league year on Wednesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)