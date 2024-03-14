Soccer-Bullet point previews of Premier League matches

Match-by-match facts and statistics ahead of the next round of Premier League fixtures from March 16-17 (all times GMT): Saturday, March 16

Burnley v Brentford (1500) * Brentford have won twice in their three Premier League meetings with Burnley.

* Burnley won 3-1 in the sides' last meeting at Turf Moor. * Both sides have lost four of their last five league games (D1 L4).

Luton Town v Nottingham Forest (1500) * The sides meet for the second time in the Premier League.

* Their last meeting at Forest ended in a 2-2 draw. * Forest have one win in their last eight games (D1 L6)

Fulham v Tottenham Hotspur (1730) * Spurs have 19 wins in their 33 Premier League meetings with Fulham.

* Fulham have suffered defeats at home in their last seven league games against Spurs. * Spurs beat Fulham 2-0 in their last meeting.

Sunday, March 17 West Ham United vs Aston Villa (1400)

* Villa are unbeaten in their last four away games (W3 D1) * Both sides have 14 wins over each other in their 49 Premier League meetings (D21).

* Villa beat West Ham 4-1 in their last meeting. (Compiled by Shifa Jahan in Bengaluru Editing by Christian Radnedge)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)