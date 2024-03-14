"Should have done a bit better": PV Sindhu after suffering early exit in All England Open

After suffering an early exit from the ongoing All England Open on Thursday, India's ace shuttler PV Sindhu feels that she should have done better and will look to bounce back by working on her mistakes. Sindhu suffered defeat at the hands of the reigning world champion An Se Young of the Republic of Korea in the second round of the women's singles.

The two-time Olympic medallist lost to the Korean shuttler 21-19, 21-11 in the round of 16 of the BWF Super 1000 event. Overall, this marked Sindhu's seventh loss against An Se Young in the same number of matches. After the game, Sindhu expressed that she played better in the first game but gave away a huge lead in the second due to a lot of unforced errors.

"Well I think I should have done a bit more better, the first game was pretty good I was giving away two or three points but then I was coming close but in the second game I gave her a huge lead there were a lot of unforced errors. I need to work on my mistakes and come back stronger," Sindhu said as quoted by the Badminton Association of India (BAI). Ranked 11th in the badminton rankings, Sindhu exercised control by using the court to the optimum advantage at the beginning of the first game which allowed her to take a 4-1 lead. However, An Se Young bounced back quickly to equalise at 4-4 and then take an 11-8 lead at the mid-game interval.

The Korean shuttler effortlessly dealt with Sindhu's aggressive play by relying on blocks and accurate placement which allowed her to take a six-point advantage at 17-11. The former world champion, Sindhu, pulled out a couple of commanding smashes to reduce the deficit to just one point at 20-19. But An Se Young managed to see out the game and go one up in the match.

She went on to hail her opponent An Se Young and felt that she should have been more patient as she made easy mistakes which allowed the Korean shuttler to run away with the game. "She is, of course, the top player now. But I should have been much more patient, I made unforced errors. There were easy mistakes. You know, in the first game it was fine but then I was coming closer. But I think in the second set I gave her a huge lead, and then I was making receiving mistakes."

In the second game, Sindhu managed to win the first couple of points. However, Se Young's ability to shift through gears effortlessly proved to be a challenge that Sindhu couldn't overcome. The deficit proved to be too much after the mid-game interval and she eventually lost the match in 41 minutes. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)