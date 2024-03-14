Sports News Roundup: Avalanche rally for OT win over Canucks; Kings hang on to take down Lakers and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tennis-Rune battles past Fritz to set up Medvedev showdown at Indian Wells

Holger Rune rallied from a set down and saved a match point to defeat former champion Taylor Fritz 2-6 7-6(2) 6-3 on Wednesday and reach the Indian Wells quarter-finals where he will meet fourth seed Daniil Medvedev. Rune surrendered the opening set in 32 minutes and looked down for the count when 2022 winner Fritz went up 5-4 and 40-30 in the next, but the seventh-seeded Dane produced a vital hold before forcing a tiebreak.

NHL roundup: Avalanche rally for OT win over Canucks

Valeri Nichushkin scored a power-play goal 30 seconds into overtime as the Colorado Avalanche rallied from a three-goal, second-period deficit to defeat the host Vancouver Canucks, 4-3, and move into a tie for first place in the Central Division on Wednesday night. It was the 21st comeback win of the season for Colorado. The Avalanche moved into a tie for first place with the Dallas Stars in the Central with their fifth straight victory.

Tennis-Navarro stuns Sabalenka, Gauff cruises into Indian Wells quarters

American Emma Navarro stunned world number two Aryna Sabalenka 6-3 3-6 6-2 to record the biggest win of her career and reach the Indian Wells quarter-finals for the first time on Wednesday while Coco Gauff celebrated her birthday by advancing with ease. Navarro absorbed Sabalenka's powerful serve and converted four of her five break-point opportunities to beat the reigning two-time Australian Open champion in windy conditions.

NBA roundup: Kings hang on to take down Lakers

Harrison Barnes tied a season high with seven 3-pointers en route to a team-high 23 points, Domantas Sabonis put up a triple-double and the Sacramento Kings survived a late surge by LeBron James to beat the visiting Los Angeles Lakers 120-107 on Wednesday night. All five Kings starters scored in double figures, including Sabonis, who had 17 points, 19 rebounds and 10 assists for his NBA-leading 23rd triple-double.

Olympics-Anti-drone units a new tool to keep Paris 2024 safe

Security is the Paris 2024 Olympics' hottest topic and France intends to leave no stone unturned as it prepares to secure the Games with the help of anti-drone units. The military base of Villacoublay just outside Paris will be the home of an anti-drone coordination centre where police, gendarmerie and army officers will work hand in hand to contain the threat posed by drones.

Tennis-Sabalenka seeks 'home' comforts in Miami after Indian Wells shock

World number two Aryna Sabalenka shrugged off her stunning defeat by Emma Navarro in the fourth round of Indian Wells and said she hoped her "home" tournament in Miami next week would provide the platform to hit peak form again. After winning the Australian Open in January for her second Grand Slam title, the Belarusian lost to Donna Vekic in the Dubai second round before crashing 6-3 3-6 6-2 to American Navarro in the Californian desert on Wednesday.

Olympics-'Trust science', Paris mayor tells air conditioning fans

With competing nations split over whether to enter into the spirit of the "Green Games" or throw money at success whatever the environmental cost, Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo told those nations planning on installing air conditioning at the athletes' village to "trust the science" instead. Temperatures are expected to soar again in the European summer, after setting records in 2023, but there will be no air conditioning in the athletes' rooms at Paris 2024, which has pledged to host the "greenest ever" Games.

Spring training roundup: New faces power Jays in win over Pirates

Toronto newcomers Justin Turner and Eduardo Escobar each clubbed a three-run homer on Wednesday as the host Blue Jays pounded the Pittsburgh Pirates 10-3 in Dunedin, Fla. Turner, who spent last season with the Boston Red Sox, went deep in the first, while Escobar, coming off a season in which he split time between the New York Mets and Los Angeles Angels, left the yard in the seventh.

Russia will not boycott Paris Games, Russian Olympic chief says

The Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) will not boycott this year's Paris Olympics, its president said on Thursday, despite restrictions on athletes imposed by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) as punishment for the invasion of Ukraine. "We will never take the path of boycotting (the Games). We will always support our athletes," Stanislav Pozdnyakov, the former Olympic fencer who serves as head of the ROC, said in comments carried by the state RIA news agency.

Tennis-China to host Davis Cup finals group stage matches for first time

China will host Davis Cup finals group stage matches for the first time in September, the International Tennis Federation (ITF) said on Thursday. The Hengqin International Tennis Center in Zhuhai will stage one of the four groups, with the other three will be held in Manchester, Valencia and Bologna from Sept. 10-15, the ITF said.

