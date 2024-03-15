Soccer-Milan ease past 10-man Slavia Prague, West Ham secure record win

AC Milan eased into the Europa League quarter-finals with a 3-1 victory at 10-man Slavia Prague on Thursday to secure a 7-3 aggregate win as West Ham United crushed German side Freiburg in a record triumph.

Slavia's hopes of swiftly closing the gap from the 4-2 loss in the first leg were shattered after 20 minutes when captain Tomas Holes received a red card for a stamp on Milan's Davide Calabria. Christian Pulisic, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Rafael Leao scored in the first half to put seven-times European champions Milan in complete control of the tie.

The second half was uneventful until six minutes from time when Matej Jurasek claimed a consolation goal for Slavia. West Ham overwhelmed Freiburg 5-0 thanks to goals from Lucas Paqueta, Jarrod Bowen, Aaron Cresswell and a brace from Mohammed Kudus to claim their biggest win in a major European competition and send them into the last eight 5-1 on aggregate.

Benfica clinched their quarter-final spot with a 1-0 victory over Scottish side Rangers courtesy Rafa Silva's strike in the 66th minute which secured a 3-2 aggregate win. Despite Villarreal's 3-1 home win over Olympique de Marseille, featuring goals from Etienne Capoue, Alexander Sorloth and Yerson Mosquera, the French side secured a 5-3 aggregate victory thanks to a stoppage-time strike from Jonathan Clauss.

