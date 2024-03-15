Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Nets' Ben Simmons has season-ending back surgery

Brooklyn Nets guard Ben Simmons will miss the rest of the season after undergoing surgery Thursday to alleviate a nerve impingement in his lower back. Simmons, 27, is expected to make a full recovery by training camp in the fall.

Spring training roundup: Casey Mize, Tigers cruise past Yanks 7-0

Casey Mize outpitched Marcus Stroman as the Detroit Tigers rolled to a 7-0 victory over the visiting New York Yankees in spring training action Thursday in Lakeland, Fla. Mize (2-1) allowed two hits, walked two and struck out four over four innings, while Stroman (0-2) gave up five runs (four earned) and seven hits with three walks and four whiffs in 4 1/3 innings.

White Sox RHP Michael Kopech to open season in bullpen

One day after right-hander Dylan Cease was traded to the San Diego Padres, more changes were set in motion for the Chicago White Sox's pitching staff with right-hander Michael Kopech set to start the season in the bullpen. Kopech's new role, after starting in 52 of the 55 games he appeared in the past two seasons, was announced by general manager Chris Getz on Thursday.

NFL looking into Falcons, Eagles for possible tampering

The NFL is looking into potential tampering by the Atlanta Falcons and Philadelphia Eagles prior to the start of free agency, a league spokesperson said Thursday. The reviews center around quarterback Kirk Cousins agreeing to a four-year, $180 million contract with the Falcons, and running back Saquon Barkley signing a three-year, $37.75 million deal with the Eagles.

Tennis-In-form Sinner reaches Indian Wells semis, Alcaraz rematch looms

Jannik Sinner continued his perfect start to the season by cruising into the Indian Wells semi-finals on Thursday, dispatching Jiri Lehecka 6-3 6-3 to improve his win-loss record this year to 16-0. The Italian's return to the final four in the California desert set up a possible rematch with Spain's Carlos Alcaraz who ended his title bid at the same stage a year ago.

Tennis-Swiatek moves to Indian Wells semi-final after Wozniacki pulls out

Top seed Iga Swiatek reached the semi-finals at Indian Wells after former world number one Caroline Wozniacki retired with an apparent foot injury early in the second set on Thursday. Wozniacki started strongly as she raced into a 4-1 lead but she was soon left frustrated as Swiatek produced a barrage of winners to storm back and win the set 6-4.

Olympics-Anti-drone units a new tool to keep Paris 2024 safe

Security is the Paris 2024 Olympics' hottest topic and France intends to leave no stone unturned as it prepares to secure the Games with the help of anti-drone units. The military base of Villacoublay just outside Paris will be the home of an anti-drone coordination centre where police, gendarmerie and army officers will work hand in hand to contain the threat posed by drones.

Jets reach 2-year, $17.25M deal with LB C.J. Mosley

The New York Jets and linebacker C.J. Mosley agreed to a new two-year, $17.25 million contract, ESPN reported Thursday. The deal includes $13.25 million guaranteed, including $9 million in 2024. It replaces the final year of his previous contract that had no remaining guarantees, per the report.

Report: Oklahoma State fires Mike Boynton after 7 seasons

Oklahoma State fired men's basketball coach Mike Boynton after seven seasons, ESPN reported Thursday. The Cowboys finished 12-20 overall and 4-14 in the Big 12 this season, which ended Tuesday with a 77-62 loss to UCF in the first round of the conference tournament. Oklahoma State lost its last six games and eight of 10.

Men's and women's tennis tours advance talks to merge commercial rights, sources say

The ATP Tour and Women's Tennis Association (WTA) are pushing ahead with efforts to merge the commercial and media rights of the men's and women's tennis tours, bringing in an external adviser to study options, three people familiar with the situation said. The groups, which are run by representatives of the players and tournaments, have hired consultancy McKinsey & Company, one of the people said. A second person said the appointment happened earlier this year.

