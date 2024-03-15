Left Menu

SA pacer Ngidi ruled out of IPL; DC sign Aussie all-rounder McGurk

South African pacer Lungi Ngidi, who was signed by the Delhi Capitals, was on Friday ruled out of the IPL 2024 due to an injury. The Capitals have roped in Australian all-rounder Jake Fraser-McGurk in place of Ngidi.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-03-2024 10:34 IST | Created: 15-03-2024 10:04 IST
SA pacer Ngidi ruled out of IPL; DC sign Aussie all-rounder McGurk
Lungi Ngidi Image Credit: Twitter (@ICC)
  • Country:
  • India

South African pacer Lungi Ngidi, who was signed by the Delhi Capitals, was on Friday ruled out of the IPL 2024 due to an injury. The Capitals have roped in Australian all-rounder Jake Fraser-McGurk in place of Ngidi. McGurk, a 21-year-old hard-hitting opener and leg-spinner from Melbourne, made his ODI debut against the West Indies at Sydney last month. He has joined DC for his reserve price of Rs 50 lakh. Ngidi, who has been battling an ankle niggle from India's tour to South Africa in December, 2023-January, 2024, has played 14 IPL matches and has taken 25 wickets.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US sanctions drug trafficking leader in fight against Brazil's PCC gang

US sanctions drug trafficking leader in fight against Brazil's PCC gang

 Global
2
French lawmakers approve bill to apply penalties on fast fashion

French lawmakers approve bill to apply penalties on fast fashion

 France
3
US targets Israeli outposts, settlers with sanctions, Treasury website shows

US targets Israeli outposts, settlers with sanctions, Treasury website shows

 United States
4
African Energy Chamber awarded African ESG Award of the Year

African Energy Chamber awarded African ESG Award of the Year

 South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024