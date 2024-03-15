Left Menu

ISL: FC Goa beat Bengaluru FC to move to third place

FC Goa moved to third place in the Indian Super League (ISL) standings with a 2-1 victory against Bengaluru FC at the Fatorda Stadium.

FC Goa moved to third place in the Indian Super League (ISL) standings with a 2-1 victory against Bengaluru FC at the Fatorda Stadium. Currently, the Gaurs have 36 points after their 10th victory in 19 games, steadily producing a bounce back after their poor three-match-long losing streak last month.

The Blues made the first breakthrough of the game within two minutes of kick-off, making a mark straight away from the commencement of the encounter. It started with a young duo of the visiting Blues tearing up the FC Goa defence in one go. Suresh Singh Wangjam pulled off a razor-sharp through ball directed towards Chingangbam Shivaldo Singh, who received it with a stellar first touch and put it inside the box.

Shivaldo was adamant about doubling the scoreline for the Bengaluru franchise. Four minutes later after scoring the goal, the youngster swiftly picked the ball up on the far post on the right side, but his shot from close range missed the target. However, FC Goa tried to make a comeback in the game as the game went on. Noah Sadaoui scored the equaliser for the Guars by smashing the ball onto the side net in the 18th minute.

The Gaurs started to get an upper hand in the second half by taking shots at the opposition more often. In the 81st minute, midfielder Borja Herrera curled in a cross to Boris on the left side, with the former Jamshedpur FC winger netting the winner and getting the important three points for his team, and helping his side clinch a 2-1 win over Bengaluru. (ANI)

