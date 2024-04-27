AAP to Eradicate Dictatorship, Preserve Democracy: Sunita Kejriwal Addresses Roadshow
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-04-2024 18:28 IST | Created: 27-04-2024 18:28 IST
We will vote to remove dictatorship, save democracy: Delhi CM's wife Sunita Kejriwal at AAP roadshow.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
