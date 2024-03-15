Left Menu

Soccer-England eye fifth Champions League spot as gap closes on Germany

However West Ham overturned a 1-0 deficit against Bundesliga side Freiburg, hammering the Germans 5-0 to reach the Europa League quarter-finals while Villa beat Ajax Amsterdam to reach the quarter-finals of the Conference League. England remain just behind Germany but have five teams left in Europe to the three of Germany and will be favourites to move ahead of them in UEFA's table, meaning the team finishing fifth in the Premier League will likely qualify for Champions League.

Reuters | London | Updated: 15-03-2024 18:13 IST | Created: 15-03-2024 17:27 IST
Soccer-England eye fifth Champions League spot as gap closes on Germany
Representative Image
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Victories for West Ham United and Aston Villa in the Europa League and Conference League respectively on Thursday could open the door for a fifth English club to qualify for next season's revamped Champions League. An expanded Champions League will feature 36 clubs rather than 32 in a re-structured group phase, meaning two extra places for Europe's best-performing leagues in UEFA competitions.

Ahead of the week's matches across the three competitions Italy and Germany were placed first and second in the UEFA's coefficient table with England in third place. However West Ham overturned a 1-0 deficit against Bundesliga side Freiburg, hammering the Germans 5-0 to reach the Europa League quarter-finals while Villa beat Ajax Amsterdam to reach the quarter-finals of the Conference League.

England remain just behind Germany but have five teams left in Europe to the three of Germany and will be favourites to move ahead of them in UEFA's table, meaning the team finishing fifth in the Premier League will likely qualify for Champions League. Usually only the top four qualify with the team in fifth spot playing in the Europa League.

Villa, who face seventh-placed West Ham on Sunday, are currently in fourth place although Tottenham Hotspur would move above them if they beat Fulham on Saturday. Manchester United are in sixth place but are only six points behind Tottenham and despite a mediocre season could yet find a backdoor route in to the Champions League next season.

"I'm pleased if the country can get another Champions League opportunity," West Ham manager David Moyes said on Friday. "The Champions League is a great competition and brings in a lot more finances to the Premier League. "I don't know if it'll be great that we're the ones that have helped somebody else if it's not us being fifth and I'm not totally sure about the coefficient situation overall."

Asked whether West Ham could finish fifth, Moyes said: "Probably not realistic that we can get fifth but we have to keep believing there's an outside chance we can do it."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Retik Finance (RETIK) And Shiba Inu (SHIB) Prepare For Explosive Growth In 2024, Pepe Coin (PEPE) Close Behind

Retik Finance (RETIK) And Shiba Inu (SHIB) Prepare For Explosive Growth In 2...

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: FAA to oversee SpaceX-led investigation into Starship mishap; South Korea scientists tout 'beef rice' as source of protein for the future and more

Science News Roundup: FAA to oversee SpaceX-led investigation into Starship...

 Global
3
BP, UAE suspend USD 2 bn gas deal in Israel amid Gaza war

BP, UAE suspend USD 2 bn gas deal in Israel amid Gaza war

 United Kingdom
4
Health News Roundup: US FDA expands use of Bristol Myers' cancer therapy; Reckitt unit hit with $60 million verdict in Enfamil baby formula case in Illinois and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA expands use of Bristol Myers' cancer therapy; Re...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024