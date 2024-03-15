BCA in talks with Bihar government to facilitate government jobs for cricket players, says Association chief

Bihar Cricket Association (BCA) president Rakesh Tiwari has said that the cricket governing body of the state is in talks with the Bihar government for the sport getting due credit in the state government jobs. A release said that BCA will be staging many domestic tournaments in Bihar to nurture cricket talent at the grassroots level.

"Discussions are underway with the Bihar government to facilitate government jobs for cricket players. Our discussions have been positive. We are confident that this initiative will further increase the interest of the youth in cricket and encourage their participation," Tiwari said. Speaking about the upcoming tournaments to be organized in the state, the BCA president assured that players performing well in the competitions will be selected for the Bihar team.

"Every year, the Bihar Cricket Association organizes domestic cricket tournaments for its young players across various levels and age groups. Based on these competitions, talented players are selected for Bihar's team. These selected players receive specialized training facilitated by certified coaches from the BCCI," the BCA president said. "The domestic cricket tournament in Bihar has commenced, with male and female players from various categories participating through their respective District Cricket Associations, under the auspices of the BCCI," he added. (ANI)

