Sharath Kamal crashes out of Singapore Smash 2024 in quarterfinals

India's renowned Table Tennis player Sharath Kamal on Friday lost 1-4 to World No. 6 Felix Lebrun in the men's singles quarterfinals of Singapore Smash

ANI | Updated: 15-03-2024 23:20 IST | Created: 15-03-2024 23:15 IST
Sharath Kamal crashes out of Singapore Smash 2024 in quarterfinals
Achanta Sharath Kamal. (Photo- UTT). Image Credit: ANI
India's renowned Table Tennis player Sharath Kamal on Friday lost 1-4 to World No. 6 Felix Lebrun in the men's singles quarterfinals of Singapore Smash. After losing the first three sets of the match, the 41-year-old made a comeback and won the fourth set of the encounter. He lost 9-11, 2-11, 7-11, 11-9, 8-11.

The 10-time Indian National champion defeated the 17-year-old French youngster with his strong forehand top-spin and backhand drive from behind the table in the set he won. However, it was far too less. Sharath had earlier defeated World No. 22 Omar Assar of Egypt, World No. 13 Darko Jorgic of Slovenia, and World No. 51 Nicolas Burgos of Chile in the opening three rounds of the main draw.

Sharath has had his greatest WTT tournament in recent times. The player is likely to enter the top 40 of the world rankings, and he will be India's number one next week.

The World No. 88 has won the national table tennis championship a record 10 times. He has won 13 medals at the CWG, including seven golds. He has also won two medals at the Asian Games. The legendary TT player is also a three-time bronze medalist at the World Championships. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

