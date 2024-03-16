Left Menu

Soccer-Italy name three newcomers in squad for Venezuela, Ecuador friendlies

Italy have included Torino defender Raoul Bellanova, Hellas Verona midfielder Michael Folorunsho and Udinese forward Lorenzo Lucca for the first time in a 28-man squad for next week's friendlies against Venezuela and Ecuador in the United States.

Reuters | Updated: 16-03-2024 02:01 IST | Created: 16-03-2024 01:59 IST
Representative Images Image Credit: Pexels

Italy have included Torino defender Raoul Bellanova, Hellas Verona midfielder Michael Folorunsho and Udinese forward Lorenzo Lucca for the first time in a 28-man squad for next week's friendlies against Venezuela and Ecuador in the United States. However, coach Luciano Spalletti has left out forwards Gianluca Scammacca and Ciro Immobile, while winger Domenico Berardi is missing after suffering a leg injury this month.

European champions Italy are preparing for Euro 2024 in Germany where they face Spain, Albania and Croatia in Group B. They will play Venezuela on Thursday at Inter Miami's Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale and three days later meet Ecuador at the Red Bull Arena in Harrison, New Jersey.

Italy squad: Goalkeepers: Marco Carnesecchi (Atalanta), Gianluigi Donnarumma (Paris St Germain), Alex Meret (Napoli), Guglielmo Vicario (Tottenham Hotspur)

Defenders: Francesco Acerbi (Inter Milan), Alessandro Bastoni (Inter), Raoul Bellanova (Torino), Alessandro Buongiorno (Torino), Andrea Cambiaso (Juventus), Matteo Darmian (Inter), Giovanni Di Lorenzo (Napoli), Federico Dimarco (Inter), Giorgio Scalvini (Atalanta), Destiny Udogie (Tottenham) Midfielders: Nicolo Barella (Inter Milan), Giacomo Bonaventura (Fiorentina), Michael Folorunsho (Verona), Davide Frattesi (Inter), Jorginho (Arsenal), Manuel Locatelli (Juventus), Lorenzo Pellegrini (AS Roma)

Forwards: Federico Chiesa (Juventus), Lorenzo Lucca (Udinese), Riccardo Orsolini (Bologna), Giacomo Raspadori (Napoli), Mateo Retegui (Genoa), Mattia Zaccagni (Lazio), Nicolo Zaniolo (Aston Villa)

