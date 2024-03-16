Left Menu

Alpine skiing-Switzerland's Odermatt narrowly misses giant slalom sweep

Switzerland's Marco Odermatt missed out on the chance to become the first skier in 45 years to win every race in the giant slalom after failing to finish at the Austrian resort of Saalbach on Saturday.

Reuters | Updated: 16-03-2024 18:13 IST | Created: 16-03-2024 17:44 IST
Alpine skiing-Switzerland's Odermatt narrowly misses giant slalom sweep
Representative Image Image Credit: pxhere
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

Switzerland's Marco Odermatt missed out on the chance to become the first skier in 45 years to win every race in the giant slalom after failing to finish at the Austrian resort of Saalbach on Saturday. Odermatt, who won the first nine of the 10 giant slaloms this season, needed to come first once more to match Swedish great Ingemar Stenmark's 10-out-of-10 wins in the discipline in the 1978–79 season.

But the 26-year-old, who has already clinched the Crystal Globe as well as the overall title, lost control and veered off course on his second run, having led Saturday's race after the first run. His compatriot Loic Mellard claimed the victory, while Andorra's Joan Verdu and Switzerland's Thomas Tumler finished second and third respectively.

Odermatt will now switch his focus to the downhill and super-G globes, as he looks to become the first male skier to win four globes in a single season since Austrian Hermann Maier in 2001.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Retik Finance (RETIK) And Shiba Inu (SHIB) Prepare For Explosive Growth In 2024, Pepe Coin (PEPE) Close Behind

Retik Finance (RETIK) And Shiba Inu (SHIB) Prepare For Explosive Growth In 2...

 United States
2
BP, UAE suspend USD 2 bn gas deal in Israel amid Gaza war

BP, UAE suspend USD 2 bn gas deal in Israel amid Gaza war

 United Kingdom
3
Science News Roundup: FAA to oversee SpaceX-led investigation into Starship mishap; South Korea scientists tout 'beef rice' as source of protein for the future and more

Science News Roundup: FAA to oversee SpaceX-led investigation into Starship...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: US FDA expands use of Bristol Myers' cancer therapy; Reckitt unit hit with $60 million verdict in Enfamil baby formula case in Illinois and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA expands use of Bristol Myers' cancer therapy; Re...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024