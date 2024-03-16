Soccer-Former German international Dahoud to play for Syria

Left Menu

Former German international and VfB Stuttgart midfielder Mahmoud Dahoud was named in Syria's 24-man squad on Saturday after he decided to switch his national team allegiance to the Arab nation. Syria is my family's country of origin and my birth country," Dahoud said in an interview with Sky Germany.

Former German international and VfB Stuttgart midfielder Mahmoud Dahoud was named in Syria's 24-man squad on Saturday after he decided to switch his national team allegiance to the Arab nation. The Syrian-born 28-year-old has been called to play for the country in their World Cup qualifier matches against Myanmar, which will be played on March 21 and 26.

"Mahmoud Dahoud is expected to be present in the second leg against Myanmar (in Dammam) due to a special family circumstance that will force him to miss the first match," the Syrian Football Association said in a statement. Dahoud represented Germany in his youth and won the under-21 European Championship in 2017, and has two caps for the senior German national team.

"Germany is my home, I spent my whole life here and was proud to play for Germany... Syria is my family's country of origin and my birth country," Dahoud said in an interview with Sky Germany. "I learned from my family early on how privileged we are to live in Germany and how important it is at the same time to bring joy to the people in Syria.

"I'm really happy and looking forward to a project that's close to my heart."

