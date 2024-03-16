Left Menu

Rugby-Italy condemn sloppy Wales to Six Nations wooden spoon

Italy completed their best Six Nations campaign with a 24-21 victory over a desperately poor Wales in Cardiff on Saturday, consigning their hosts to a fifth successive defeat and this year's wooden spoon.

Reuters | Updated: 16-03-2024 21:56 IST | Created: 16-03-2024 21:45 IST
Rugby-Italy condemn sloppy Wales to Six Nations wooden spoon
Image Credit: Flickr

Italy completed their best Six Nations campaign with a 24-21 victory over a desperately poor Wales in Cardiff on Saturday, consigning their hosts to a fifth successive defeat and this year's wooden spoon. Italy scored tries through winger Monty Ioane and fullback Lorenzo Pani as they won the collisions, were better at the breakdown and overpowered the Welsh scrum in arguably their most accomplished ever Six Nations performance.

Wales’ young squad will lose more experience with retiring stalwart centre George North, who limped off late on, bowing out of test rugby with a demoralising defeat as they scored late tries through hooker Elliot Dee, lock Will Rowlands and centre Mason Grady, but were second best on the day. Italy have two wins and a draw from their five games for the first time in the Six Nations, and 11 points, the most they have managed in a single campaign as their revival under new Argentine coach Gonzalo Quesada gathers momentum.

 

